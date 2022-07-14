Groves Road stabbing leads to 10 hour road closure

A young male was stabbed in Douglas yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident happened on Groves Road which led to it being closed for approximately 10 hours.

Police have said they are investigating the serious assault that occurred in the early hours of the day, where the male received a puncture wound to the abdomen.

The young male remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries which are believed not to be life threatening.

A number of individuals have been arrested and the investigation of this incident is still continuing.

Police believe this was an isolated incident due to a dispute between those concerned.