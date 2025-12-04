We still have lots of kittens in our cattery that have come from feral or semi-feral backgrounds, and who will need to feel extra safe and secure in their new homes. Orla and Michelle, for example, were living in a bush before they were brought in to us and they are still learning to trust people. At just three months old they are young enough to adapt and to settle into a domestic environment, and become loving pets, but they will need a patient owner who is prepared to invest time into them. A chaotic Christmas is definitely not what they need.