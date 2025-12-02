As Christmas approaches, a Manx mental health charity has moved to highlight the importance of reaching out for support during what can be a particularly challenging time of year.
Ed Space, a charity founded by the family of Eddie Joyce after the 50 year-old tragically took his own life in June 2024.
Since its inception, the organisation has been encouraging conversations about mental health on the Isle of Man.
It was set up in response to Eddie’s death and the desire to ensure others struggling don’t face their darkest moments alone.
‘After Ed passed away, I needed a way to cope with the loss, and that’s how the idea of Pocket Hugs first took shape,’ said Shirley Cain, Eddie Joyce’s sister.
‘Some of the contact numbers included are the same ones I had given him, so he would always have someone to reach out to if he needed support outside of his family. Since then, more than 21,000 Pocket Hugs have been distributed across the island. Each one includes essential phone numbers along with a small keepsake.’
Through their initiative, they aim to create an environment where people feel safe to speak up about their struggles, especially as Christmas can be a time of loss, isolation, or overwhelming pressure for many.
Shirley said: ‘At this time of year, we often put so much pressure on ourselves to get everything “just right,” but in the end, Christmas is about memories.
‘It’s who was around the table, not what was under the tree, that truly matters. Be kind to each other, and remember that just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean someone else should feel the weight of it.’
Ed Space runs a range of community-focused initiatives, including weekly peer-to-peer talk clubs.
Ed’s Mans Club and the Women’s Talk Group meet weekly at Prom Space in the Methodist Church, Douglas.
Shirley says there is no obligation to speak, but participants are encouraged to share experiences if they feel comfortable.
‘The clubs help people realize they’re not alone in facing life’s challenges.’
‘You’ll see that what once felt impossible can be overcome because someone sitting across from you has done it too. If they can, so can you.’
Ed Space’s community outreach extends beyond meetings. Volunteers regularly hand out Pocket Hugs - small bags containing a keepsake, an uplifting quote, and relevant support numbers - to strangers on the street.
Many recipients have reached out after finding one, reporting that it helped them step back from the edge and seek support.
‘Together, we can lift someone up and remind them that even in the darkest moments, they are never truly alone,’ Shirley said.
With the festive season approaching, Ed Space urges Islanders to be mindful of their own mental health and that of those around them.
For more information on Ed Space, their weekly clubs, or to request a Pocket Hug, visit their website at edspace.im or follow them on social media.