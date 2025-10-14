Some hospital consultants within Manx Care are earning well above £300,000 a year, according to figures released.
A Freedom of Information (FoI) request asked for details of the 20 highest-paid doctors employed by Manx Care over the last three financial years, including all the various payments and allowances.
The request also asked for the job roles of those consultants, but Manx Care said this information could not be disclosed as it would make individuals identifiable and breach data protection laws.
Traditionally, the island has paid more than its UK counterparts as an incentive to relocate.
In the UK, consultants on the NHS generally earn a basic salary of £109,725 to £145,478 per year, depending on length of service.
However, they can earn more when work done over and above delivering the basic job requirements is taken into account.
In addition, extra responsibilities, such as in management or education, can increase pay. Consultants can also supplement their salary by working in private practice if they wish.
The figures released by Manx Care suggests the top paid consultants are being paid well over the basic salary when other allowances, fees and additional hours are taken into account.
In 2023/24, one consultant earned a staggering £519,341.87 in total but only seven of the top paid consultants earned more than £300,000.
The top paid consultant earned the same amount as the highest paid consultant in the year 2024/25 with a total pay of £386,102.97. A total on nine consultants were paid more than £300k.