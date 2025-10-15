The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) responded to five emergencies on the Isle of Man during the summer months, as part of nearly 600 incidents attended across its operating region.
Of those five incidents, four of them were road traffic collisions and the other a self harm incident, according to details released by the service.
Between June 21 and September 22, the charity’s critical care teams, based in Eaglescliffe in the North East and Penrith in Cumbria, were called to 578 incidents.
Summer remains one of the busiest times of year for GNAAS, with warmer weather encouraging more people to take part in outdoor activities and travel.
The most common emergencies involved cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions, followed by falls, medical incidents, and assaults.
The 12-month deal followed public concern and fundraising campaigns earlier this year after it was revealed GNAAS had been responding to Manx emergencies on a ‘goodwill basis’.
The renewed agreement ensures that critically ill and injured patients on the island continue to receive vital pre-hospital care.
However, the charity estimates it needs to raise around £124,000 annually to cover the additional costs of serving the Isle of Man, including specialist over-water safety equipment and crew training.
Overall, GNAAS requires £9.3 million each year to remain operational.
To support its work, the service has launched a Take Flight Raffle, offering the chance to win a luxury Caribbean holiday or cash prizes.
Chief executive Joe Garcia MBE said: ‘By participating in our raffle, you’ll be helping our team continue to provide advanced care to thousands of people every year.’