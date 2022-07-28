Happy trams are back?
Public opinions on the return of the horse trams - Martin Edmondson (Rochdale) and John Entwisle
Ahead of the return of the horse trams, we went to the Strathallan depot for the short ceremony and spoke to attendees about the trams being back on Douglas Promenade for the first time since 2019.
Martin Edmondson, from Rochdale, and John Entwisle, from Oldham, were in the island for the summer transport festival and were delighted to see the trams return.
Mr Edmondson said: ‘It’s a unique thing and it’s good to see it back. I do sympathise with people who drive on the promenade but it’s a bigger picture than that, and tourism benefits from having these things.
‘People want to come over and ride on them and it brings money into the economy, I was talking to the guy who runs the pub right next to here [The Terminus Tavern] and he was saying they benefit a lot from the traffic the horse trams bring with them.’
Mr Entwisle said: ‘It’s brilliant that it’s back, but it is important that they run all the way to the Sea Terminal.
‘Hopefully if this distance is successful it’ll give them the impetus to add the extra bit.’
Lina Espel and Michael Buck, of Barcelona, believe it is important that the island retains traditions and heritages such as the Douglas Bay horse tramway.
Mr Buck said: ‘I think it’s great that something like this is coming back, it’s an important tradition on the island.
‘It should be encouraged that the Isle of Man maintains the continuation of this type of thing.
‘I think people have to accept the slight disturbances and nuisances that comes with the restoration work on the prom, but it’s not going to be always.’
Miss Espel said: ‘It’s very good for tourism and especially good for people with children because it’s fantastic and they love it.
‘We’re a little bit tight on time so we can’t go on [the horse tram] today but we’ll be back another time to try it.’
Geoff and Kate Broadhead, from Doncaster, have travelled to the island especially to see the range of historic public transport on offer.
Mr Broadhead said: ‘We came for the transport festival to see everything but the main reason we came is because we knew the horse trams were coming back this weekend.
‘I think for the island it’s brilliant because it’s a trilogy you’ve got here, with the steam railway, the electric railway and the horse trams. It’s a massive draw to come here and we’re going to have a go on everything.
‘I can imagine the delays have caused a few issues with the public here, and it was a bit of an eye sore for a while, but I can’t see there being many problems with it now it’s back up and running.
Mrs Broadhead added: ‘People have probably got used to not having it, and I can imagine if you live here and fund it yet you don’t necessarily use it then it can be frustrating.
Sheryl Tubbs, from Barrow-in-Furness, visited the island yearly throughout the 90s and explained that’s why she’s brought over husband Matthew and her two children to experience it.
Mrs Tubbs said: ‘It really was my favourite day out as a child, I remember going on the horse tram every night after tea.’
‘I used to come every year but I haven’t been here for eight years, and I just needed to bring the family.’
Mr Tubbs said: ‘This is all new to me but it’s great. I’d say it’s an important day for the island.’