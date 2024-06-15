Happy Valley beach in Onchan was evacuated last night due to ‘anti-social behaviour’.
The police received reports of ‘extreme intoxication’ amongst young people at the beach, with the occasion believed to have been an ‘end of exams’ party.
‘If any parents are aware their children were at this location, we would ask they make contact with them and if possible arrange to get them home.
‘Officers will be remaining in the area to try to look after the young people but will if necessary use their relevant powers to deal with offences they witness.’