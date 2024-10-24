One of many interesting descriptions of a mhelliah reads: ‘The Mheillea at the end, the supper, the dancing on the barn loft that’s carefully dusted for the occasion, the wheezy concertina, which had to do duty for the fiddle, because the fiddlers had become few; the jough; the regret when it was announced that it was time to go home; the eager looking forward to next year’s Mheillea.’