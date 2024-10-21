The owners of the Bishopscourt have submitted plans for works to spruce up the historic building.
The dominant building, on the outskirts of Kirk Michael, was sold by leisure tycoon John Morphet in 2020 to an American couple who vowed to ’preserve, protect and honour’ their new home.
The house, which includes 12 bedrooms, eight reception rooms, five bathrooms, landscaped gardens and even a full-size chapel called the Chapel of St Nicholas, was put on the market in 2019 and was sold for £6m a year later.
A planning application has now been submitted by the owners for a series of works to improve the building.
It includes the installation of ladders and nets on the roof to allow repair work to be carried out safely and the conservation, repair, and renewal of the existing external lintels.
There are further proposals to reinstate of a mid-19th century internal wall and baking oven with chimney on the existing gable wall of the Bake House within main house, alongside introducing a ventilation grille for the new fireplace in the Great Hall and the addition of a new rainwater pipe to the tower.
The owners say the works are an important part of maintaining and enhancing the building’s history.
The planning statement added: ‘These proposals are based on site and archive discoveries which uncover previously unknown aspects of the building’s history and details.
‘They provide an opportunity to re-instate original historical features and better communicate its architectural and social history.’
Some parts of Bishopscourt date back to the 17th century which includes the Chapel of St Nicholas which was the former private chapel to the Bishop of Sodor and Man.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.