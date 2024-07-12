Some false teeth have been found in Port St Mary in the area of Kallow Point.
Port St Mary Commissioners posted online on Friday afternoon that a dog walker had come across them on the coastal footpath.
Posting on Facebook, the local authority said: ‘A dog walker found what looks like the bottom set of false teeth on the coastal footpath between the boat park and Mona's Queen III Anchor Memorial at Kallow Point, Port St Mary.
‘We have the contact details here at the office if you have lost them.’