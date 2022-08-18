Have you seen this car?
Thursday 18th August 2022 6:24 pm
PX63 WCA (Isle of Man police )
Police are appealing for help to find a car, a Hyundai i10, which is pictured above.
It follows an alleged hit and run collision in Laxey this afternoon.
A spokesman said: ‘From inquiries we have completed this afternoon, it is likely that whoever is using the vehicle is on the Isle of Man on holiday or just visiting.
‘If you recognise the vehicle, or know who is using it on the island, please make contact with us at your earliest opportunity. Likewise, if you see the vehicle whilst out and about on your travels, please let us know.’