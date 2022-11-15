Have your say on the support schemes available for your business
Subscribe newsletter
The Department for Enterprise is currently conducting a review of its business support schemes.
The review comprises a feedback survey for each of the core schemes offered by the department, and seeks views from members of the island’s business community on the eligibility criteria, assistance available, and service delivery, as well as suggestions on the ways that each scheme could be improved.
As of November 2022, two of the scheme surveys – the Business Energy Saving Scheme and Town and Village Regeneration Scheme – have now been completed, with the Business Improvement Scheme survey currently open for responses until November 28.
The remaining surveys will be released in the coming months.
Following the completion of each survey, the responses will be analysed and considered.
The feedback received will then be used to help scope potential changes to each scheme to ensure that, where possible, the support available is better suited to meet the needs of businesses.
The review is part of a wider commitment to review the core financial assistance schemes with targets and measures in line with the Economic Strategy and Island Plan.
To find out more about the scheme reviews, visit: www.dfe.im