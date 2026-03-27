Police say a mum-of-two dubbed ‘Hayley Escobar’ has received the longest prison sentence ever handed to a female drug dealer on the Isle of Man.
Hayley Williams, 39, was described as a ‘trusted lieutenant’ of one of the island’s biggest drug dealers, Jamie Smith, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Covert audio surveillance by the Isle of Man Constabulary recorded Smith referring to her as ‘Hayley Escobar’ - a reference to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar - while Williams called herself the ‘Queen’ and Smith the ‘King’.
During her sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Tuesday, prosecutor Roger Kane said the nicknames showed how senior she was within the organised gang.
Williams, of Springfield Road, Pulrose, was jailed for a total of 15 years and six months after admitting nine drug offences across three separate cases.
Her conviction has been described as a significant result in the Isle of Man Constabulary’s ongoing efforts to tackle organised drug supply and disrupt criminal networks operating on the island.
Detective Inspector Jamie Tomlinson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: ‘I believe the sentence imposed on Hayley Williams is the longest ever drug sentence given by the courts to a female on the Isle of Man.
‘This reflects the significance of the active role she played and her involvement with multiple organised crime groups. The message from the courts remains clear – if you become involved in drug supply, you can expect to go to prison for a very long time.’
DI Tomlinson said the force continues to target organised crime groups and work with UK law enforcement agencies and local port teams to disrupt drug supply chains and prevent drugs reaching the island.
The court heard the first offences were uncovered after police bugged Smith’s room at the Comis Hotel on the outskirts of Douglas between October 20 and November 19, 2023.
The surveillance revealed he was running a drug dealing operation with Williams acting as a key runner, delivering drugs and collecting cash as part of the wider network.
During the second set of offences, on May 8, 2024, Williams was involved in an attempt to smuggle drugs into Jurby prison. She helped package MDMA, cocaine and ketamine along with two SIM cards before the package was thrown over the prison wall.
The package was collected by prisoner Scott Carbutt but was later recovered by prison staff during routine checks.
The most serious offences took place on May 18, 2024 when Williams was involved in another operation to bring cocaine into the island.
Police moved in when drugs and cash were exchanged in the car park of the Best Western Hotel in Douglas.
Two packages found in the footwell of the car Williams was driving contained 635.74g of cocaine with a street value of between £55,920 and £111,830.