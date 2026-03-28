There are no weather warnings in place but according to the Ronaldsway Met Office shipping forecast, strong west to northwest winds of force 6 to 7 are expected, easing to force 4 to 6 later in the day and turning south-west by evening and overnight.
A further four sailings scheduled for tomorrow are also at risk of cancellation due to forecast strong winds.
These include both legs of the Heysham route - the 8am departure from Douglas and the 1.45pm return sailing.
Liverpool sailings are also under threat, including the 3pm departure from Douglas and the return journey from Liverpool at 7.15pm.
A decision on whether the Heysham sailings will go ahead is expected at 6am tomorrow, while a decision on the Liverpool sailings will be made at 1pm.
The Steam Packet Company says passengers can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account. Alternatively, they can contact the reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992992.