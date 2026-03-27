An annual community walking event in the Isle of Man has surpassed £30,000 in total fundraising after its fifth event last week.
‘Teddy’s Trundle’, a 21-kilometre walk from Peel to Douglas, attracted approximately 75 participants on March 21 - which was also World Down Syndrome Day - and has raised over £3,600 this year so far.
The event, which began as a small gathering of family and friends, was founded by Charli and Oli Dimelow following the diagnosis of their son, Teddy, with Down syndrome at eight weeks old.
Over five years, it has grown into a wider community initiative aimed at raising awareness, promoting inclusion, and supporting families.
This year’s participants completed the full 21km route, while a shorter ‘Tiny Trundle’ option saw around 30 people take part in a more accessible walk.
The day concluded with a gathering at The Queen’s pub in Douglas, where members of the local down syndrome community and supporters met to celebrate.
The event also continues to attract participants from outside the island, with individuals travelling from locations including Devon, Plymouth, Greece, Spain and Poland.
During the walk, Teddy completed much of the final stretch along Douglas Promenade, and was later presented with a commemorative coin by John Lorimer who joined the event for the second consecutive year.
Funds raised through Teddy’s Trundle support the charities ‘Positive About Down Syndrome’ and ‘Down Syndrome Isle of Man’.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘Every year it feels so supportive and overwhelming to see everyone turn up.
‘People are there forTeddy, but also for every family connected to the Down Syndrome community. That’s what it’s about — people supporting people, with love and acceptance.’
Plans are underway to expand the initiative further, including the development of ‘Teddy’s 21 Challenge’, with additional updates from Down Syndrome Isle of Man to come.