Head teachers and deputy head teachers on the Isle of Man will take industrial action at the start of the new school year after members of the school leaders’ union NAHT voted in favour following a formal ballot.
The decision follows months of unresolved negotiations with the island’s education department over what the union claims is the ‘misuse of disciplinary proceedings, disregard of agreed policies, and victimisation of union officials’.
Rob Kelsall, NAHT’s assistant general secretary, said: ‘This is not a step any head teacher wants to take and it is not a decision that has been taken lightly.
‘It is about standing up for the safety, dignity, and fair treatment of members in the face of disgraceful treatment by the education department which may well constitute unlawful conduct.
‘The ball is in the chief minister’s court now to resolve this dispute.
‘We have been in extensive negotiations with the chief executive to try and reconcile our differences. However, we remain some distance apart on key aspects of the dispute.
‘Of course, we remain ready to hold further discussions with the Isle of Man government to resolve these issues, but it must be willing not just to listen but also to act upon our serious concerns.’
NAHT’s Isle of Man executive recommended moving to a formal ballot after an indicative poll showed strong support for action, following an emergency meeting where escalation was unanimously backed.
The union has outlined four main concerns: victimisation of members and officials; repeated breaches of the Fairness at Work Policy; misuse of disciplinary procedures; and breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Servants.
The formal postal ballot opened on July 7 and closed today (August 11).
NAHT represents school leaders across England, Wales, and the Crown Dependencies.