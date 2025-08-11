A popular Douglas café and dessert spot has announced it will delay the opening of its new premises.
Gourmet Shakes, known for its brownies, chocolate creations and signature milkshakes, is moving from its long-standing base on Castle Street to a new location on Windsor Road.
Owner Tim Brogan revealed earlier this year that the change would take place after TT 2025, citing a steady decline in town centre visitors, rising overheads and shifting consumer habits.
‘We’ve seen fewer people staying in town after 5pm,’ he said at the time. ‘People are busy – they want to grab and go.’
The Windsor Road premises, which Tim owns rather than rents, is expected to help cut costs, allowing him to reduce prices and extend opening hours.
The new site had been due to open on Tuesday, August 12. However, in a Facebook post, Tim confirmed the launch would be postponed.
‘Transparency has always been at the heart of our business,’ he wrote.
‘We’ve been shouting from the rooftops that we’d be opening on August 12th – but the truth is, we’re not quite there yet.
‘We’ve poured absolutely everything into this project… and after nearly 4 months of 18-hour days, we’re just not ready to open our doors properly next week.
‘There’s still some essential paperwork to finalise, fire safety equipment to install, brownies to bake, chocolate bars to craft, and final touches to make.
‘I’ve hit a bit of a wall. I need to take a breath, recharge, and make sure when we reopen, we do it with the energy, love, and care you all deserve.’
A new opening date will be announced soon, with Tim promising: ‘I’d rather open a little later and get it right, than rush and give you anything less than our best.’