This amazing photo captures the dramatic moment a bluefin tuna chased it prey off the coast of Douglas.
Brian Liggins captured the moment the speedy fish chased down what looks to be a salmon off Marine Drive on Sunday.
While bluefin tuna were once common visitors to our shores they were overfished and had not been seen around the UK for 60 years.
However, in the last decade numbers have been growing in the southwest of England but they are still quite rare this far north.
The return maybe in part to to improved management of the fisheries with quotas, but it is also partly down to increasing sea temperatures due to climate change. There have also been an increase in sightings of the likes of sunfish, turtles and octopus around our shores.