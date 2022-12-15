As a result of strike action in England, most medical appointments involving Manx patients across have been cancelled.
The Royal College of Nursing, the largest nursing union in the UK, has staged a walkout today, Thursday, December 15.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: 'Most of the hospitals that Manx Care refers patients to (i.e. those in Merseyside and Cheshire) have voted for industrial action, so most planned appointments and procedures have been cancelled on days where there is action planned.'
Patients were informed by their respective hospitals and as a result Manx Care has seen ' almost no patients require patient transfer today'.
A Manx Care spokespersonadded: 'Emergency pathways are still available should a patient need urgent treatment in the UK during the current strike action.'
The next strike date will be next Tuesday, December 20.