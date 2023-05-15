Health bosses say they are concerned about the issues raised by the British Medical Association’s chair of council during his recent visit to the island.
Professor Philip Banfield said that doctors told him they are working under a culture of fear and bullying at Noble’s Hospital.
During his visit, Prof Banfield said the island’s health service was one of the most dysfunctional he had seen and that he intends two raise matters, including the treatment of Dr Rosalind Ranson, with the Westminster government.
Reacting to his comments, the Department of Health and Social Care said it is ‘committed to ensuring that Manx Care provides high-quality, safe services for the people of the Isle of Man’.
A spokesperson added: ‘All public servants, including health care professionals, have a duty to speak up and raise concerns. Public servants should have confidence that they can do so without the fear of comeback or reprisal and know that they are protected by internal Government policies and Manx employment legislation.
‘Over the last 12 months, the Isle of Man Government has strengthened its processes around how staff can raise concerns about wrongdoing. This has included a review of the Government’s Whistleblowing Policy and the launch of a new Integrity Line, operated by Crimestoppers, that enables public servants to raise serious concerns, anonymously, should they wish.
‘There have also been other developments as a result of implementing the recommendations from Sir Jonathan Michael’s independent review into health and social care services in the Isle of Man. The law in relation to a duty of candour has been strengthened, making it a legal responsibility for organisations and individuals responsible for health and social care to be open and transparent.
‘A series of external independent reviews of health and care services by the UK’s Care Quality Commission, on behalf of the DHSC, is almost completed, and includes an examination of workplace culture. Inspectors have engaged directly with care professionals. Developing a positive working culture is one of Manx Care’s four key priorities. Much has been achieved since Manx Care’s creation, but it is acknowledged that there remains much work to do in this area.’
The DHSC also said that Prof Banfield had been due to meet Minister Lawrie Hooper during his time on the island, but that the Prof cancelled the meeting.
It added: ‘The department would welcome the opportunity to work with the Professor and the BMA to discuss the issues raised.’