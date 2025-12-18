Building works are complete at the new Mannin Cancer Help Centre opposite Noble’s Hospital.
Construction began on the centre at the start of this year and it is now scheduled to officially open on Monday, January 5.
The land near the hospital’s main entrance was made available to the charity by the Department of Health and Social Care
Following a competitive tender process, the building contract was awarded to island firm Tooms Brothers.
The centre houses a revamped ‘support and information centre’, a psycho oncology service and a space where cancer sufferers, their families and carers can relax, share experiences and provide mutual support.
The new centre will be available to a wide range of charitable and voluntary organisations and is expected to develop into a cancer services hub, while the building plan has been designed to minimise disruption to the main hospital.
Karen Wagstaff, centre manager at the Mannin Cancer Help Centre, commented: ‘It's been a few years in the making, and it's come about to basically support cancer patients when they've had that terrible diagnosis.
‘We're here to support them and their loved ones, to bring people together and to connect with each other throughout that terrible process.
‘We want to try and help them find a common goal and bring them together to talk to each other during a very difficult time.
‘The centre is literally right outside the hospital, and the word is in the title of the centre - it’s here to help.’
Julie Stokes, chair of the Mannin Cancers Support Group, added: ‘What we want is for people who get that dreadful, life-changing news to come and get the support they need.
‘It’s a desperate time for people, and we’re here to offer that support for them.’