Health department chief executive stands down

The chief executive of the Department of Health and Social Care has stepped down with immediate effect.

Karen Malone has been in the role since January 2022.

She has served in the Isle of Man Government for 24 years, previously holding roles with a number of public bodies including the former Manx Electricity Authority and Manx National Heritage.

In 2017, she became the programme director for Treasury.

Mrs Malone said: ‘While I have enjoyed working in the public sector for more than 20 years, an opportunity has presented itself which will enable me to pursue personal interests.

‘I sincerely thank all those who have provided me with support, encouragement and development opportunities during my career with the public service.’

Caldric Randall, interim Chief Secretary, said: ‘I would like to thank Karen for her dedication and hard work not only within the Department but during her public service career.

‘I wish her well in her future endeavours.’