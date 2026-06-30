Plans to introduce online appointment booking for the Manx Integrated Sexual Health Service are being explored.
This is according to the Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian, who confirmed in the House of Keys that Manx Care is considering the option following patient feedback calling for ‘greater flexibility and convenience’ when accessing appointments.
However, she told members that while initial discussions have taken place within the service, work has not yet progressed to full costings, staffing assessments, or an evaluation of system capacity.
The Minister was asked whether any research had been carried out into whether some patients avoid using telephone booking systems due to privacy concerns or fear of being overheard.
‘Manx Care and Public Health haven't looked at this specific point,’ she replied. ‘However, Manx Care services are due to receive ongoing feedback from an anonymous “friends and family” survey.
‘There is also the opportunity for patients to email the service as well, if they did not want to do that via telephone.’
Ms Christian also provided figures for telephone demand on the service, stating there were 1,121 calls and 44 voicemails in March, 1,304 calls and 92 voicemails in April, and 1,232 calls and 52 voicemails in May.
She added that the current figures did not suggest capacity pressures were being exceeded, adding that this was part of the ongoing work being considered in the development of a business case for online booking.
When asked about potential costs, the Minister said indicative figures suggested the introduction of an online booking system could cost in the region of £30,000, though she stressed this was not a confirmed estimate due to work not yet fully progressing on full costs.