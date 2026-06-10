Chief executive Teresa Cope has already announced she will leave the organisation this summer, while chair Professor Wendy Reid has also confirmed her departure.
Now Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian has revealed that interim director of operations Shaun Stacey will not be staying on.
Ms Christian said: ‘The interim director of operations has confirmed that they will not be extending their limited-term appointment and will therefore leave Manx Care at the end of July 2026.
‘Recruitment to this post will take place in due course. There are no other senior posts currently expected to fall vacant in the near future.’