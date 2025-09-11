The Health Minister says delivering a replacement for Ramsey’s Cummal Mooar residential home remains a clear priority, but admits there is still no timeline for the project to move forward.
Claire Christian MHK gave the update in response to a Tynwald written question from Ramsey MHK and former health minister Lawrie Hooper this week.
Plans to close the existing facility were first paused more than two years ago.
In March 2024, during Mr Hooper’s tenure as minister, the department confirmed the redevelopment was on track.
But by January this year, Ms Christian said progress had slowed.
This week she told Tynwald members that the Department of Health and Social Care has yet to fix a date for bringing forward a financial motion. However, she insisted the scheme remains firmly on the agenda.
The original proposal was for a 45-bed residential facility with a day centre.
Ms Christian said the department and Manx Care are now exploring a redesigned model to support the ‘Home First’ approach, which aims to help people live independently for as long as possible.
She said this could blend extra care housing with more flexible nursing provision.
Talks are ongoing with Treasury, Manx Care and the Project Management Unit as part of a wider capital review, and Ms Christian said she hopes to provide more detail in the coming months.
But the delay has drawn criticism.
Mr Hooper described the situation as ‘infuriating’, saying constant delays and reviews were preventing investment.
He argued a like-for-like replacement will still be needed to meet demand.
Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness added the project had ‘stalled’, leaving carers and families without vital support.
He said the existing home was ‘long past its best’ and called for a clear commitment and timeline from government.
He concluded: ‘Ramsey deserves better.’