Cosmetic clinics could soon be subject to on-island regulation for the first time under new plans put forward by the Isle of Man Government.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has launched a consultation on the Regulation of Health and Social Care Bill. If passed, the law would significantly expand the range of services inspected locally.
At present, the DHSC’s Registration and Inspection Team oversees nurseries, childminders, independent clinics and adult care homes. The Bill would bring all health and social care activities that pose any risk of illness or injury under the same regime.
That would mean that businesses offering non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as fillers, piercings and tattoos all being required to register with the DHSC. Many of these services are either monitored by regulators based off the island or are not regulated at all.
The government said the move would ensure services are regularly inspected by island professionals and would increase confidence in their safety and quality.
The changes would also meet a recommendation made in the 2019 Independent Review of the Isle of Man Health and Social Care System, led by Sir Jonathan Michael, which called for a stronger and more transparent inspection regime with the aim of driving up standards.
As part of the consultation, the department is seeking public views on three key areas. It is asking whether an age limit should be introduced for non-surgical procedures such as cosmetic fillers, piercings and tattoos. It is also considering raising the minimum age of children covered by childcare registration requirements, moving the threshold from eight to 12 years. In addition, the DHSC is seeking views on whether inspection reports should include ratings for service providers.
The Bill is scheduled to enter the branches of Tynwald later this year. If it receives Royal Assent, registration will be phased in over time.
Officials said there will be no immediate changes for providers already regulated.
A DHSC spokesperson said: ‘The proposals set out in the Bill will bring more services under a clear and consistent regulatory regime, ensuring they are inspected and monitored locally. We encourage everyone affected, whether as a service user, provider or professional, to take part in the consultation and share their views.’
The consultation document is available on the government’s consultation hub at consult.gov.im. Responses can also be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to the Department of Health and Social Care, 1st Floor, Belgravia House, Circular Road, Douglas, IM1 1AE. Printed copies are available by calling 695797.
The consultation closes on Friday 3 October 2025.
Should an age limit should be introduced for non-surgical procedures such as cosmetic fillers, piercings and tattoos?
Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.