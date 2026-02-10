The Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body has received a total of 118 cases since it was set up just under three years ago.
The HSCOB became fully operational in March 2023, with complaints regarding the health service increasing in recent years.
Of the 118 cases referred to the HSCOB, 51 warranted further review, with aspects of those complaints upheld in 34 of them.
The figures were revealed by Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian following a written Tynwald question from Rushen MHK and House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson. He asked how many complaints the Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body has considered since it was established, how many have been upheld and how many times the Department has had to direct Manx Care to implement changes as a result.
Ms Christian said: ‘The Body has received a total of 118 cases and has accepted 51 cases for further review.
‘As of February 2026, HSCOB has concluded its review of 37 of the 51 accepted cases, all of which have been published online. In 34 of these reports, HSCOB upheld at least one finding. In three cases, no recommendations were made.
‘To date, Manx Care has not rejected any recommendations made by HSCOB, and therefore the department has not had need to formally direct Manx Care to implement recommendations made by the Body.’
Ms Christian said the Department of Health and Social Care keeps a close eye on the work of the HSCOB.
She said: ‘We maintain oversight of the actions arising from the recommendations made by HSCOB and seek assurance that these actions have been completed.
‘The department maintains close communication with HSCOB and Manx Care, particularly if there is any need for clarification.
‘The HSCOB annual report is laid before Tynwald each year, and this document contains further details about HSCOB practice and processes.’