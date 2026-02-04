Manx Care’s Private Patients Unit should be back up and running this year with the aim of having carried out 100 day cases by March 2027.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian says the unit should be providing inpatient services and day cases, such as treating cataracts, by April.
She was responding to a written Tynwald question from Rushen MHK and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson who asked the minister if she will provide an estimated timetable, and indication of work that is required in order to reopen the private patient’s ward.
Ms Christian said: ‘Since the establishment of Manx Care in April 2021, private services have focused on outpatient and diagnostic services.
‘The Private Patients Unit, which was refurbished in early 2020, has been used to accommodate various NHS services including the Vaccination Hub and more recently has accommodated the relocation of Martin Ward from Ramsey & District Cottage Hospital.
‘Despite the current service restrictions, revenue from private patient services is forecasted to increase from £438,000 in 2024/25 to £750,000 in 2025/26.
‘Manx Care is now progressing work to reopen the Private Patients’ Unit (PPU) with a view to re-establishing private day case and inpatient services, initially focusing on specific procedures such as cataracts, within Q1 of the 2026/27 financial year.’
But Ms Christian explained that she will only restore the unit when it is the right time.
She said: ‘This target supports the department’s aim to restore private patient services, where this is clinically safe and does not disadvantage NHS patients.
‘The Manx Care Mandate 2026/27 requires Manx Care, by April 30, 2026, to provide assurance of the governance arrangements required to commence services and then aim to deliver 100-day case procedures by March 2027.’
To enable this, Manx Care has commissioned the Housden Group to provide specialist commercial advice and development of a five-year Private Patients Strategy.