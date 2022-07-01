Jennifer Shaw, Mima Patience, Emma Hutchinson and Lauren Eppleston are on the Infant Feeding team at Manx Care

Manx Care’s Infant Feeding team has been accredited by UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s fund.

The Infant Feeding team is made up of a Health Visitor, Midwife, Registered Nurse and Nursery Nurse.

They have been accredited by UNICEF for the level of work it does to support new parents and their babies.

The Infant Feeding team supports women both in hospital and in the community, from birth to the end of their breastfeeding journey.

The role of the team is varied, and includes facilitation of Breastfeeding Buddies (a mums’ support/advice group), provision of individual support to women who are experiencing challenges with their feeding journey, as well as management of antenatal groups and parent education sessions.

Liz Cullinane, Matron for Women, Children and Families, said: ‘This is a fantastic accreditation to receive, and is testament to the team’s dedication.