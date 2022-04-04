Antiviral medicine for Covid patients

Manx Care will be offering antiviral treatment to those who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

A detailed list of who is eligible for these treatments is available on the government’s Covid-19 information webpages.

These individuals include those with Down’s Syndrome, patients with solid cancer, patients with kidney disease and those with HIV/AIDS.

If an individual is eligible, and they have a positive Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test result, they should contact their GP.

Suitability for treatment will depend on a set criteria assessed by GPs who will have a full record of the individual’s health status.

If eligibility is confirmed, the individual will need to attend The Crookall Centre as a PCR test will be required to confirm the Covid-19 positive result.

If the PCR confirms a positive result, treatment will be delivered via the Antiviral Service at Noble’s Hospital which will be located next to the Emergency Department.

The doctors at Noble’s may decide that an antiviral treatment taken orally (in tablet form) is the most appropriate based on an individual’s medical history.

Alternatively, they might have to receive a treatment called a monoclonal antibody treatment.

This is normally given by intravenous infusion (in your vein).

Manx Care’s chief executive, Teresa Cope said: ‘Antivirals medication is a choice, however we would encourage anyone with a Covid positive result, who meets the criteria, to have the treatment.

‘We continue to ask the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.’

Manx Care has also reiterated its stance that the best protection against Covid-19 is for the whole community to get vaccinated.

In a statement, the healthcare service said: ‘While figures are steadying off in the Isle of Man, Covid-19 remains a risk for the vulnerable in the island.

‘There is still time to get vaccinated with bookable appointments available by calling 111 for first, second, third and booster jabs.

‘The Spring Booster campaign has been launched with vaccines available to the over 75s and immunosuppressed over 12s. This cohort is being contacted by letter which are being sent out in batches.

‘The 5-11 year olds vaccination programme will commence later this month.’

Meanwhile, those with Covid-19 symptoms or positive tests are being reminded not to visit healthcare settings.

This advice will continue when the suspension to visiting at the hospitals, introduced on Wednesday March 30, is lifted.