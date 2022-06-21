Booster vaccines to be delivered on a bus

A Covid-19 vaccination bus will soon be roaming the island.

The mobile vaccination service is being launched later this month via a vaccination bus.

The bus has been nicknamed ‘Brian’ by the vaccine team.

The aim of the service is to offer vaccines at key locations, making it easier for people access their vaccine.

Anyone who is aged 12 or over can receive their vaccination in the bus, and it is never too late to get your first dose.

Those under the age of 12 who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination should continue to book their appointments via 111.

Brian the Bus was repurposed from an old patient transfer bus, originally donated by Friends of Ramsey Cottage Hospital.

The first sessions on the bus will be held next week.

Meanwhile, those who are eligible for the Covid-19 spring booster vaccine have until mid-July to receive their next dose if they have not already done so.

People are also being encouraged to attend upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics for any doses of Covid-19 vaccine (first, second, third, and first booster/spring booster).

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended an autumn booster programme, so to align with this, the spring booster programme is drawing to a close on July 15 to ensure the gap between the two doses is adhered to.

Those who have not yet received their spring boosters are therefore encouraged to book an appointment or make use of upcoming walk-in clinics.

Groups eligible for the spring booster are those aged 75 and over, those aged 12 and over and are immunosuppressed and those residing in care homes for older people.

Upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics are available for all doses of Covid-19 vaccine – not just the spring booster.

Until Friday, July 8, the vaccination team will be providing walk-in vaccine clinics across the island for whose who are due any dose.

If you are eligible but have not yet had your first, second or third dose, or your first booster or spring booster, please come forward.

Elsewhere, the Covid 111 service has changed its opening hours.

The opening hours for 111 calls are now:

l Monday to Thursday: 9am - 5pm

l Friday: 9am - 4:30pm

In addition, if the Chester Street vaccination hub is open, the 111 line will also be open.

Therefore, if the vaccination hub is open for extended hours or Saturdays, the 111 line will also be available at these times.

In a statement, Manx Care thanked the 111 team, saying: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the 111 team for their incredible hard work and commitment since the beginning of the pandemic.

‘They not only provide essential information and guidance to members of the public who have had symptoms of Covid-19, but more recently have also acted as the main portal for the booking of Covid-19 vaccine appointments, and have supported the Covid Pass system since it was initiated.