Carer tells all in National Carers Week

A carer has spoken out about her experiences as part of National Carers Week.

The annual campaign highlights the challenges unpaid carers face, as well as recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

Susanne Unsworth, mother and carer to her son Thomas, who is 17, wanted to publicise Crossroads Care.

Crossroads is an Isle of Man-based charity that supports carers and people with care needs no matter their disability, age or illness.

Alongside husband Tony and two sons David and James, Mrs Unsworth has been the primary carer since birth for youngest son, who is diagnosed with several conditions.

She said: ‘After Thomas came along, I didn’t go back to work, and you do lose your identity a bit.

‘You get known as Thomas’s Mum, not Susanne – which is hard sometimes.

‘However, I have a great family and a good friend network, many of the mums I met through the Rainbow Room at Ballacottier School.

‘We meet for a coffee or drinks fairly regularly and I think it’s important for a carer to have that, to talk and share resources. Thomas also visits his nanna once a month so we can have some respite.’

Thomas now attends University College Isle of Man and the Crossroads holiday scheme.

‘But as he doesn’t fit the intellectual criteria for additional support we can have some difficult days,’ Mrs Unsworth added. ‘I have to tell him well in advance of us going out where we are going, how long for and if I try to change things it can often lead to shouting and some meltdowns.

‘It is hugely isolating at times but it has taught me great patience.

‘We always say if today hasn’t been great, then tomorrow we will start afresh.

‘People out and about often don’t understand his behaviours and I remember an incident at the doctors years ago when an elderly man actually hit him with a walking stick, thinking he was just being naughty.’

She continued: ‘The biggest anxiety for me is what happens to Thomas in the future.

‘Increased awareness of carers and those with care needs is vital as it is something that can and does affect us all in our lives.

‘Tony and myself are grateful to Crossroads for the continued support they give Thomas and our family.

‘Thomas has a great sense of humour, enjoys reading, playing board games with us and myself and family members are taking him away to his first gig this week to see Ed Sheeran.

‘He has woken me up really early every morning this week to talk about it – which I’ve really enjoyed every time.