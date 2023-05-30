Its cost until the end of April this year has so far been £727,659.
The Independent Isle of Man Covid Review, which was approved by Tynwald in November, is analysing the government’s response to the pandemic.
It will examine the decisions taken by the government between December 2019 and April 2021 when restrictions were lifted and is due to be completed by December this year.
It will investigate what happened, investigate and record the rationale for various decisions, evaluate decisions and actions, evaluate structures and processes, identify where lessons can be learned, identify good practice, and make recommendations.
Currently, the team behind the review is asking for public opinion.
This review wishes to hear from as many Manx people, groups and institutions as possible to help it in understanding how the pandemic affected the island.
Members of the public and groups can participate in a number of different ways.
These include being invited to join a focus group, attend a meeting or submit a report.
All are welcome to make a written submission via a link on the website, the team says.
Over the last few months the review has been gathering written and verbal evidence from the government, public bodies, and Tynwald, which is a process that will continue alongside public engagement.
The review is also seeking information from individuals who have left government.
It’s looking at a wide range of topics including border controls, school closures, business support, care homes, policing, testing and so on.
The team adds that the views of those in the island who experienced the pandemic are of vital importance to the review in assessing the government’s response.
Chair Kate Brunner KC says: ‘Please get in touch and tell us about how you were affected, what you think the government did well, and what you think could have been done better.
‘I appreciate that thinking back to the pandemic will be difficult for some, but your views will really help the review team to evaluate the island’s response, and make practical recommendations.’
More information is available at covidreview.im