The Covid-19 spring booster campaign recently advised by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will start in the island on Monday, April 17, 2023 and close on June 30, 2023.
The care home and housebound vaccination programme will begin on Monday, April 3, 2023, ahead of the main programme beginning later in the month.
Manx Care says that as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity and protection for the most vulnerable individuals, an extra spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose.
Those eligible for the booster are individuals aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged five years and over who are immunosuppressed.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘The spring booster allows those who are at risk of severe Covid-19 to maintain their protection and will enable those who are most vulnerable to remain protected through the summer months.
‘Vaccination remains our best protection against severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation. I would encourage anyone who is invited for their vaccination to take up the offer. It is now appropriate to adopt a stance of focussed protection in respect of Covid-19.’
Letters will be dispatched to those eligible for the spring vaccination, including appointment time, date and location.
Manx Care added: ‘Appointments will be offered at various sites across the island and we aim to offer you an appointment close to your home.
‘Remember to bring your consent form with you when attending your appointment.
‘People are asked to please wait for their letter to arrive and to not call 111.’
Those who receive a letter are encouraged to take up the first appointment offered, but can email [email protected], including your name and date of birth, or NHS number or call 111 to rearrange if necessary.
The vaccination service are still offering first and second primary doses and people are encouraged to contact 111 as above to make an appointment.
This offer will end at the same time as the spring booster programme on June 30, 2023, according to Manx Care.