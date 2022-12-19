The Covid vaccination team in the Isle of Man is celebrating its two-year anniversary on January 4.
Since the first vaccination at Noble’s Hospital, the team has administered more than 235,000 vaccines.
Theresa Cope, Manx Care’s chief executive, commented: ‘The vaccination team’s members have worked extremely hard since the start of the pandemic to ensure that as many people as possible have had their vaccines and booster doses.
‘Delivering 235,000 vaccines is a remarkable achievement for such a small, but significant team within Manx Care.’
She added: ‘I want to thank the vaccination team for its tremendous effort.’
Head of Covid response, Suzanne Graham, said: ‘It’s never too late to get any dose of the vaccine, you can come forward at any time’.
She added: ‘Having your vaccine can reduce the risk of developing Covid-19, make symptoms milder, and help build up immunity against the virus so that we can fight off infection.’
The vaccination team is continuing to offer walk-in sessions for eligible people to get their first, second and booster doses.
You are eligible for this vaccine if you are over 50, pregnant, in a high-risk group, immunosuppressed, a front-line healthcare worker, a carer or if your are over 18 and require a booster.
There is a walk-in session today, Tuesday, December 20, at the Chester Street hub between 9.30am and 4pm.
Walk-in sessions will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22, in ward 12 of Noble’s Hospital between 10am and 3pm.
The team will be unable to administer vaccines on individual wards, so people wanting to receive the dose are advised to go to ward 12 themselves.
The vaccination team will be resuming the walk-in sessions in the new year on Wednesday, January 4 to Friday, January 6.
They will be at the main Chester Street hub and will open at 10am and close at 2pm.