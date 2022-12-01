A Noble’s Hospital doctor has been suspended for 12 months following a sexual harassment tribunal.
Dr Humair Nasim, who worked as a locum, was suspended by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal.
Dr Nasim behaved ‘inappropriately and/or unprofessionally’ towards three female colleagues on a number of occasions between August 2018 and November 2019.
The complainants in the tribunal have not been named to protect their anonymity. They were referred to as Ms A, Ms B and Ms C.
The panel heard that Dr Nasim questioned an LGBTQ+ colleague’s sexuality, discussed sexual acts and his own sex life as well as the women’s and lured a colleague to his on-site accommodation under the pretence of ‘teaching’, where he proceeded to kiss her uninvited.
The panel was told that in 2019, Dr Nasim told Ms A that he was ‘available to fulfil any sexual needs that she may have, or words to that effect’.
It also heard that he said ‘it was OK to be with another woman whilst married in his culture, or words to that effect’.
The panel heard that Dr Nasim had asked Ms B on a date more than once.
Dr Nasim admitted to questioning Ms B about her relationship with her girlfriend, claiming that it was ‘quite new to me, same-sex relationships, as it is not very common in my (Muslim) culture’.
In his statement, Dr Nasim said that he did ask these questions but ‘not with any sexual or inappropriate intention’.
Dr Nasim admits to asking Ms B: ‘Would you ever be with a man again?’
The panel found that Dr Nasim asked Ms B how long she and her girlfriend had been together for, telling her ‘you wouldn’t interested in older men anyway’, referencing his ‘extra-marital affairs’ and the conditions under which he had them, asking about having a threesome with Ms B and her partner and using appraisal system training as an excuse to see Ms B.
The panel also found that on or around November 27, 2019, he also asked if Ms B and Ms C were discussing ‘exchanging partners’.
Dr Nasim invited Ms C to his on-site accommodation for ‘teaching’ during working hours on ‘more than one occasion’.
He also told Ms C that she looks ‘like the type of girl I would go for in my day and still would’.
He also discussed the conditions of his open marriage with his wife with Ms C.
In ‘mid to late 2018’ Dr Nasim invited Ms C to his on-site staff accommodation for ‘work-related purposes’ and while they were in the accommodation he asked if Ms C was in a relationship or dating.
He reiterated that he was in a open marriage with his wife and told Ms C that in his culture he was allowed to have multiple partners.
The panel also heard that he ‘sat down next to Ms C with a visible erection’, that he ‘leaned towards Ms C and attempted to kiss her on the lips’ and ‘kissed Ms C on the face’.
He also said to Ms C ‘kiss me and you will see’ and then ejaculated.
As she was leaving Dr Nasim said to Ms C: ‘Don’t tell anyone, just think about it.’
The panel found that Dr Nasim’s conduct was ‘sexually motivated’ and amounted to sexual harassment pursuant.
It also determined that ‘Dr Nasim’s fitness to practise is currently impaired by reason of misconduct.’
Subsequently, Dr Nasim was suspended for the maximum amount of 12 months pending review.
A spokesperson for Manx Care told Isle of Man Today that the doctor in question was not employed directly by the Department of Health and Social Care at the time of the incidents.
A spokesperson said that Dr Nasim ‘was providing locum cover through an agency contract which was terminated once the allegations were made and an internal investigation completed’.
During the hearing the panel stated: ‘The tribunal reminded itself of the nature and gravity of the misconduct it had found proved.
‘While the tribunal found that the incidents regarding Ms A and Ms B were of themselves serious, it found that these were ‘lower on the scale’ than the incidents regarding Ms C’.
In a statement, Dr Nasim’s responsible officer said: ‘Since this incident, Dr Nasim uses caution in his language and interactions with staff members. He is aware that his personal and professional life are separate and should remain separate.’
Manx Care says it ‘does not condone any form of bullying or harassment in the workplace and will take all necessary steps to investigate complaints that are made, and take action where appropriate’.
It is ‘continuing to provide support to our colleagues who were subjected to this individual’s unacceptable behaviour’.