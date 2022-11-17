Former health minister’s dismissal to go to committee
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Thursday 17th November 2022 1:52 pm
Share
Rob Callister MHK ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has referred the dismissal of Rob Callister MHK to the Tynwald’s Standards and Members’ Interest Committee.
This will be to determine whether there has been any breach of the required standards and code of conduct for Members of Tynwald.
This follows comments made in the media and in Tynwald earlier this week regardin Mr Callister’s sacking as Minister for the Department of Health and Social Care.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |