People who need GP support are being told to go to the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS).
The service will be open from 1pm today, due to all GP surgeries being closed for a training session for all staff.
The MEDS service is in the diabetes centre at Noble’s Hospital or can be contacted on 650355.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘MEDS is currently experiencing a 60% increase in demand, the majority of which is from parents who are worried about their child’s health following a recent outbreak of scarlet fever on the island.
Manx Care typically aims to call patients back ‘within around two hours’.
However, Manx Care said: ‘Given that more of our island population needs help, advice and treatment from MEDS at the moment, it could take between four to six hours for patients to receive a call back.
‘This is longer to call you back than we would ordinarily like.’