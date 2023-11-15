Aston International’s Award for Health and Care Professional of the Year will be presented to an individual or team nominated by the community for making a significant contribution to the delivery of health and social care on the Isle of Man.
The criteria for the award are as follows:
•makes a significant contribution to the delivery of services for Manx Care
•makes a real impact to patients, service users and their families in the care they deliver
•goes above and beyond to provide support to their service, or the wider organisation
You can vote via the online form available at the Isle of Man Government consultation hub – consult.gov.im - or by sending an email to the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) at [email protected] clearly outlining who you are nominating, why you are nominating them and the impact they have had on you. The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 24.
The Health and Care Professional of the Year Award is proudly sponsored by Aston International, one of the longest-running and largest privately-owned Corporate and Trustee providers on the Isle of Man.
The Care Awards are designed to recognise and reward the exceptional work that individuals and teams across Manx Care deliver to patients, service users and their families on a daily basis, and will follow a similar format to awards events typically seen in NHS Trusts across the UK.
There will be 11 Care Awards given out on the evening, 10 of which will be decided upon within Manx Care following nominations being made internally across the organisation, with the Health and Care Professional of the Year being nominated by members of the Island’s community.
Manx Care’s Care Awards event has been made possible thanks to the support of 10 headline sponsors:
•Aston International – The Health and Care Professional of the Year Award
•Tooms Building Contractors – The Quality and Safety Award
•Synaptik – The Championing Excellence and Innovation Award
•Greenlight TV – The Driving Integration of Care Award
•Exceed Business Services – The Championing Engagement and Inclusion Award
•TopCare Nursing & Domiciliary Care Agency – The Partnerships and Collaboration Award
•Best Energy Solutions Ltd - The Health and Care Sustainability Award
•Karsons Pharmacy - Unsung Hero (Clinician) Award and Unsung Hero (Non-clinician) Award
•Ontex Healthcare UK - The CEO’s Outstanding Achievement Award
•Lloyd’s Bank International - The Andrew Foster CBE Award
Furthermore, Manx Care would like to acknowledge welcome drinks sponsor Clinisys and print sponsor BHW Print Group for also contributing to the special evening.