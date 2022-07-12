Latest Orienteering Klubb mini-series

The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running the last of its spring into summer evening mini-series of orienteering events this weekend.

The event will take place in Noble’s Park on Friday evening (July 15).

The mini-series of orienteering events have been held over the past few months on a Friday evening and they have been a great opportunity for individuals, families and friends to go along and undertake orienteering either for the first time or to take part in a regular series of orienteering events at different locations across the Isle of Man.

Participants have to navigate to different orienteering control markers recorded on their orienteering map and visit as many of them within one hour.

They pin-punch their competition scorecard at each control marker to prove they have visited it.

It is an ideal opportunity for individuals, family and friends of all ages to have a bit of fun and participate in some friendly competition as well as providing the more serious orienteers with a navigational challenge.

Participants can choose to walk or run.

On Friday, registration is from 6.10pm to 6.50pm, with start times from 6.20pm to 7pm.

Registration, start and finish is from beside the bandstand area.

It costs adults £3 to enter, and children under 16 years old just £1.

Families (adults and children under 16 years) are charged £6 maximum.

More details can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb website and Facebook page.

The group have held a number of successful events this summer.