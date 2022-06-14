Lift someone out of loneliness this week

A ‘sit and chat’ bench installed in July 2021 (Dan Williams and Gary Lamb with Wendy Smith, Geoffrey Boot and Lorna Trevethan)

The police is one of several organisations speaking out in support of Loneliness Awareness Week.

The initiative is run by the NHS’ ‘Better Health: Every Mind Matters’ campaign.

The Better Health website says: ‘Loneliness has no common cause. Sometimes it can be triggered by a life event or change in situation, or it may not be triggered by anything at all.

‘We all experience feeling lonely in different ways. This means there are a range of ways we can try to overcome loneliness, and we need to identify the help and support that works for us.

‘It’s really important to remember that loneliness and difficult feelings can pass.

‘While loneliness is a feeling we can all relate to, sometimes admitting we feel lonely is much harder.

‘We want people to talk more openly about feeling lonely and the impact that loneliness can have.

‘Sometimes it can feel easier to reach out to someone else who may be feeling lonely.

‘There are plenty of simple actions you can take to help lift someone out of loneliness and in doing so, it might help you to feel less lonely too.’

This week, people are being encouraged to ‘lift someone out of loneliness’ by taking simple action to help someone who may be feeling lonely.

In a post on social media, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Loneliness is something we all can experience at any point in our lives, which can have a huge impact on our mental health and wellbeing.

‘Sometimes reaching out to someone with as little as three words - fancy a chat? - can make a big difference.’

In the last couple of years, Compassionate Isle of Man has installed ‘Sit and Chat’ benches across the island to help combat the issue.

Formed in 2018, Compassionate Isle of Man is a community initiative within the Hospice Isle of Man, which ‘recognises the importance of families, friends, neighbours and communities working alongside statutory services to support residents of the island’.

It is made up of representatives from across government, charities and businesses.

Organisations include the police, Age Concern, Manx Blind Welfare, the Isle of Man Deaf Society, Disability Networks, PDMS, Manx Utilities, the probation service, banks, shops and the family library.

A number of benches are now stationed across the island, which are distinctively decorated with purple and yellow paint, and are easily identifiable as places where people can sit and chat.

The charity hopes that creating community connections, and strengthening support systems will lead to a decrease in loneliness and isolation.