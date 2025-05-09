The organisation of popular charity fundraising event ‘Race The Sun’ is set to change hands after this year.
The event, which was created by the Children’s Centre nearly 20 years ago, sees teams of 10 looking to complete a relay around the challenging 100-mile Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath before the sun sets.
After being organised by the Braddan-based charity for the last 17 years, the baton is set to be passed onto Hospice Isle of Man, with the final race under The Children's Centre's banner set to take place this Saturday, May 17.
A spokesperson from the Children’s Centre commented: ‘The transition aligns with our renewed focus on its core mission: providing essential, long-term personalised support to Isle of Man families, children and young people navigating challenging circumstances.’
The event is seen as a test of mental and physical endurance, taking runners across every conceivable island landscape - from long stretches of sandy beach to gorse covered hill climbs and cliffside paths.
This year's challenge, sponsored by Atla Group, is expected to be a ‘memorable farewell’ to The Children's Centre's involvement with the event.
Joff Whitten, chief executive of the Children’s Centre, said: ‘When I joined The Children’s Centre in 2019, I was captivated by the scale and community support surrounding Race the Sun.
‘It’s been an incredible event for us, raising nearly £150,000 via almost 3,000 dedicated runners over the last 17 years.
‘However, as we now shift focus to showcasing our exceptional Wallberry Farm facility and its comprehensive resources for children, young people and their families, the time has come to pass this event on.’
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘As we step into this new chapter, we are committed to caring for the event with the same passion and dedication that has made it such a success over the years.’