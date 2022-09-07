Manx Care and DHSC unite over report
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper and chief executive of nursing Paul Moore have said they plan to strengthen the leadership and teamwork in the wake of the report.
The CQC is returning in October to conduct a further investigation into the department.
Mr Moore said it would be after that that a full response would take place.
‘We’ve been having conversations with our staff and focusing on the issues that are treatable that we can deal with now,’ he said.
‘We’ve also been looking at the underlying issues, including shortages of staff.’
‘Working as a team is affected by shortages of staff because it builds tensions.
The report highlighted ‘toxic relationships’ and a ‘bullying and blaming culture’ within the emergency department.
‘We’ve got five members of staff going into the team in the next few weeks, which is a real focal point for us, boosting the numbers.’
Mr Moore, who has been the chief executive of nursing since June 2021, has said this is not an easy fix.
‘It won’t make us home and dry, we’ve still got some way to go but it will make a big difference.’
Minister Hooper added: ‘The DHSC is still waiting for the Manx Care response to the initial report.’
The DHSC and Manx care plan to meet and come up with an ‘action plan’ to combat the immediate issues.