Manx Care’s schools vaccination team is set to roll out a new vaccination programme in 2024.
Beginning in February, the programme will see Year 8 high school students receive a vaccination for Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
Any parents that have children in that year (ages 12 to 13) will receive an email from their high school to invite them to complete an online consent form before the vaccination is administered.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘This programme is only open to year eight students. Any form completed for a child outside of the year eight birth dates will not be accepted.
‘Please ensure that you only submit the form once. The closing dated for submission is Monday, January 15 2024 – any submissions after this date will not be accepted.
‘If your child is home schooled and of year eight age (12 to 13), and you wish for them to receive the HPV vaccine, please complete an online consent form and we will allocate a date for them to attend for their vaccine.’
On an online forum which parents have been recommended to read, it states: ‘From April 2023, children and young adults in the island who are eligible to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination will now receive one dose rather than the previous two-dose schedule.
‘It follows a recent recommendation made by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) based on the results of several independent research studies.
‘Both organisations agree that children and young people who have received a single dose before they are 25 years of age are considered fully vaccinated.’
HPV is a common type of sexually transmitted disease. The Isle of Man Government website reads: ‘HPV is a common virus which usually produces no symptoms. This means that people may not even know they’re carrying the virus.
‘In most people, HPV clears up quickly.
But carrying HPV makes you more likely to develop certain types of cancer. It also means you can pass HPV on to others.
‘HPV is usually spread through intimate sexual contact. Condoms don’t provide complete protection from HPV.
‘Getting the vaccine now protects you against future risks.
‘The HPV virus can lead to head and neck, cervical and anogenital cancers.’
If you require further information regarding the HPV vaccination roll out, you can email [email protected].