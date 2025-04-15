Expectant parents can now access face-to-face birth preparation classes thanks to retired midwife Jan Ulyatt, The Roundhouse leisure centre and sponsorship from an island bank.
Initially expecting around 16 participants, Jan has recognised that demand has surged, with over 45 parents-to-be signed up to the first session earlier this year.
The sessions have been particularly popular with first-time parents.
Recognising the value of these sessions, Standard Bank Offshore has stepped in to support the hire of venue for four rounds of the class at The Roundhouse in Braddan, which has agreed to keep rental costs at a charitable rate for the sessions.
Classes from an alternative provider, previously offered in-person to parents, were moved online towards the end of 2024, leaving a gap for in-person preference. The online learning remains an option.
Jan aid: ‘These sessions are invaluable for expectant parents.
‘Being able to deliver them in person allows for inclusivity, open discussion, hands-on demonstrations, and a real sense of community support.
‘It’s fantastic to see such demand, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support that allows us to keep running.’
Roundhouse centre manager Cassi McAllister said: ‘Jan has put in a tremendous amount of effort to keep these courses going for the benefit of parents-to-be.
‘We are delighted to support her by providing our space at a concessionary rate to allow for as many classes as possible to be held, as well as Jan not charging for attendance, ensuring accessibility for everyone.’
Anna-Marie Egre, corporate social investment project lead at Standard Bank Offshore added: ‘Supporting the communities where we operate is a core value for us.
‘We believe corporate involvement in initiatives like this can create a meaningful impact by providing essential resources and opportunities for families. We're delighted to support four sessions of this class and hope many new families will benefit from it.’
Upcoming classes take place on May 3, June 7 and July 12.