Manx Care begins roll out of Spring booster

The Spring Covid vaccination booster campaign will start in island next week, with appointment letters being sent to those who meet the criteria for a second booster.

Those eligible are individuals aged 75 and over, residents in care homes and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

Data suggests immunity derived from vaccination declines over time.

Therefore, as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity and protection for the most vulnerable individuals, an extra Spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose.

Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘It is clear that vaccinations will continue to be needed in this fight against Covid and to help us maintain a more normal way of life. The Spring booster is being offered to those most vulnerable to ensure that they have the most protection should they become infected with the virus.

‘This new booster roll-out marks a change in how vaccinations will be offered with appointment letters being sent out to those eligible.

‘I want to reassure the public that they can still take up the offer of a first, second or first booster dose of vaccine by arranging an appointment with 111.’

Letters will be dispatched in batches starting from this week, including appointment times, date and location.

The majority of booster appointments will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub, with some island-wide clinics being offered at least once a week.

People are asked to please wait for their letter to arrive and to not call 111.

Care home and housebound vaccinations will be rolled out in the next few weeks.