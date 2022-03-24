Manx Care responds to nurses’ union’s pay rejection

The Royal College of Nursing has rejected a 4% pay offer for 2021/22 from Manx Care, as reported in the Manx Independent last week.

Manx Care said in response: ‘Manx Care acknowledges that the offer of a 4% pay increase has been declined, and will hold talks with union representatives imminently to try to progress this matter and consider next steps.

‘The organisation is currently considering all of the options available to it.

‘The offer of a 4% increase is considerably higher than the initial 1% that was budgeted for in the current financial year.

‘The offer matches the overall offer agreed in Scotland and exceeds the 3% pay increase to National Health Service staff in England.

‘Salary scales in the Isle of Man are ahead of those in England given the need to attract healthcare staff to the island.

‘If it had been accepted, the 4% offer would have given colleagues anywhere between a 14% and a 29% pay lead over comparable positions in England.