A GP practice whose doctors plan to hand back their contract will be taken over by Manx Care if no other solution can be found.
The chief executive of Manx Care, Teresa Cope, told Manx Radio that the health body would step in if it came to it.
A GP practice whose doctors plan to hand back their contract will be taken over by Manx Care if no other solution can be found.
The chief executive of Manx Care, Teresa Cope, told Manx Radio that the health body would step in if it came to it.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |