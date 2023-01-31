Ballasalla Medical Centre will formally hand back its health service contract at the end of July.
This could threaten GP services in the area.
The healthcare provider has urged current patients not to try and register with another practice at this time, as this will cause a number of issues for the other GP practices in the south of the island.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘We are working together with the practice to consider all of the options available to us in order to secure the future provision of GP services to the patients currently being served by the practice, as well as those who live within the catchment area for the practice.
‘Plans are being put in place to support patients going forward and we will communicate more on these in due course.’