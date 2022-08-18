Moderna vaccine will be offered in autumn rollout
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to residents in the autumn rollout, following advice from the UK’s Joint Commission of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The new vaccine targets two different variants of coronavirus – the original strain and the newer Omicron variant, and will be offered to those eligible along with other booster vaccines available.
Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper added: ‘It’s great news that we will be offering the new vaccine. The available boosters provide good protection against severe illness from Covid, which is important as we move into the winter when respiratory illnesses are at their peak.
‘I would encourage those with long term health conditions to take up the offer.
‘If you have not yet had any of your primary doses, there is still time to come forward, register by emailing [email protected] or calling 111.’
Eligible groups include residents in care homes for older adults and staff working there, frontline health and social care workers, adults aged 50 and over, those aged five to 49 in a clinical risk group or are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 49 who are carers.
Manx Care will confirm details on how and when eligible people can receive the autumn booster vaccine in due course – members of the public are being urged not to call 111 until this has been announced. A list of those eligible for the autumn booster can be found on the website.
